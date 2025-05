NEVER!

When our newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, visited the Oval Office a few days ago President Trump had the temerity to once again suggest that Canada should become the 51st state. Prime Minister Carney politely informed him that this would never happen. Trump responded by saying “Never say never” Well Mr. Trump, Canada is a proud, sovereign nation, strong and free, so believe us when we tell you, never means NEVER.