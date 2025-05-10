Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1449
White Picket Fence (Dixie Chicken)
Every time I drive past this house on the outskirts of Ladner I think of the fabulous song "Dixie Chicken" by one of my all time favourite bands, the great Little Feat
"And I don't remember church bells or the money I put down
On the white picket fence and boardwalk of the house at the edge of town"
For the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/yaHEfJApEVM?si=oc7P0JQ0BSYraLqS
10th May 2025
10th May 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1956
photos
175
followers
101
following
396% complete
View this month »
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
Latest from all albums
1443
1444
1445
489
1446
1447
1448
1449
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th May 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-115
Babs
ace
What a beautiful home.
May 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Idyllic image
May 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
White picket fence! So classic of the other side of the Atlantic to me. Love it.
May 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful home, so neat and orderly.
May 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close