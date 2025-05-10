Previous
White Picket Fence (Dixie Chicken) by cdcook48
Photo 1449

White Picket Fence (Dixie Chicken)

Every time I drive past this house on the outskirts of Ladner I think of the fabulous song "Dixie Chicken" by one of my all time favourite bands, the great Little Feat

"And I don't remember church bells or the money I put down
On the white picket fence and boardwalk of the house at the edge of town"

For the song title challenge.

https://youtu.be/yaHEfJApEVM?si=oc7P0JQ0BSYraLqS
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Chris Cook

Babs ace
What a beautiful home.
May 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Idyllic image
May 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
White picket fence! So classic of the other side of the Atlantic to me. Love it.
May 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful home, so neat and orderly.
May 11th, 2025  
