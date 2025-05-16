Previous
Graham Clark Atrium by cdcook48
Graham Clark Atrium

Last night I dropped my son and his partner off at Vancouver Airport for a trip to Ottawa to visit her parents. I let them out at the departure level and was about to drive away when I was struck by the way the evening light was hitting the building directly in front of me. I took a quick shot and drove away (they don't let you stick around) and it wasn't until I got home and Googled the name of the building that I discovered that it was an atrium housing a totem pole carved by noted First Nations artist Don Yeomans. I plan a return trip to the airport specifically to do a shoot, at which time I will go inside the atrium and get a shot of the totem pole. Until then all I have is this image of the outside.
Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What an interesting accidental discovery.
May 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great shot and amazing what you found on Google! Sounds like a great idea to go back.
May 17th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
May 17th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful in b&w - I love photography because it has also opened up so much learning about the beauties of the world. I look forward to hearing more about the atrium
May 17th, 2025  
