Graham Clark Atrium

Last night I dropped my son and his partner off at Vancouver Airport for a trip to Ottawa to visit her parents. I let them out at the departure level and was about to drive away when I was struck by the way the evening light was hitting the building directly in front of me. I took a quick shot and drove away (they don't let you stick around) and it wasn't until I got home and Googled the name of the building that I discovered that it was an atrium housing a totem pole carved by noted First Nations artist Don Yeomans. I plan a return trip to the airport specifically to do a shoot, at which time I will go inside the atrium and get a shot of the totem pole. Until then all I have is this image of the outside.