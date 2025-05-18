Previous
Raindrops on Hosta Leaf by cdcook48
Photo 1457

Raindrops on Hosta Leaf

52Frames challenge this week is water. This low key shot from our garden is my entry.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
eDorre ace
Beautiful
May 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Ever so gorgeous on black, such a beautiful leaf and perfect clarity on the droplets.
May 19th, 2025  
