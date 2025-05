A few days ago I posted a hurried shot I took of the Graham Clark Atrium at Vancouver Airport. https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2025-05-16 Yesterday I returned by public transit so I could take my time and look around. The two shots I am posting today show the inside. This one shows the full length of the totem pole which was carved by celebrated indigenous carver Don Yoemans as tribute to humans who are the only creatures not naturally gifted with the ability to fly but have learned to do so.