Refueling

The 52Frames challenge this week is to shoot at a high ISO so I took this image of a plane refeuling at Vancouver Airport the other night at ISO 12800. The image has had some editing done in Lightroom and Silver Efex but one thing I did not do was any noise reduction. As an old time film shooter I am constantly amazed at the astonishing latitude provided by modern digital camera sensors. The fastest film I ever shot with was 800 ISO and it looked super grainy. ISO 12800 blows my mind, and it doesn't even look all that noisy. If I were to use noise reduction on this image it would look like maybe 800 or even less.