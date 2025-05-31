Previous
Wild Rose by cdcook48
Photo 1469

Wild Rose

I don't often take pictures of flowers but I can't resist a lovely wild rose.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Chris Cook

Corinne C ace
A beautiful rose
June 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a delicate colour.
June 1st, 2025  
