Previous
Photo 1474
Overturned boat
As with yesterday's boat, in serious need of repair.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1988
photos
177
followers
100
following
403% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
30th May 2025 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
britannia_shipyards
Dorothy
ace
Outstanding blend of colours on the boat and with the green background!
June 6th, 2025
