Photo 1475
Petunias For Sale
This 1941 Dodge truck, once an important farm vehicle, is now retired (heck, it doesn't even have an engine anymore) and is reduced to selling petunias.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
vintage
truck
dodge
LManning (Laura)
ace
But it’s so shiny and happy!
June 7th, 2025
