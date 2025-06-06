Previous
Petunias For Sale by cdcook48
Photo 1475

Petunias For Sale

This 1941 Dodge truck, once an important farm vehicle, is now retired (heck, it doesn't even have an engine anymore) and is reduced to selling petunias.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
LManning (Laura) ace
But it’s so shiny and happy!
June 7th, 2025  
