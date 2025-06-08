Boat Launch

I have been absent from the site for a few days so now I'm playing catch up, back filling the dates. Last week I dusted off my rarely used fish eye lens for a challenge and had so much fun I took it out a couple more times. This is of a boat ramp in Britannia Shipyards. My fish eye lens is a rectangular fish eye, as opposed to circular, so if I hold it perfectly level to the horizon most of the curved distortion is eliminated and it becomes an extreme wide angle. 8mm to be exact. The shadow in the lower right corner is mine. And if you are wondering, no they don't launch boats into grass. The tide is very low here, at high tide the grass is covered with water, although this launch is rarely used anymore.