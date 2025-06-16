Previous
Northern Flicker, Female

I don't pretend to be a wildlife photographer, far from it, but we have a tree in our back yard that is home to a pair of Northern Flickers (members of the woodpecker family) and I managed to get some shots of them today. I am quite sure some chicks have hatched and Mom and Dad are taking turns finding food for them. One of them always stays home to protect the nest. I would like to get some shots of the little ones but Mom and Dad are very protective and I don't have the patience to stand around waiting for a glimpse. Which is one reason I would never make a good wildlife photographer.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Jessica Eby ace
What an incredible shot! Great job!
June 17th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Great shot. Love the feather details
June 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a stunning BIF!
June 17th, 2025  
