Morning Ritual

52Frames challenge this week is "Daily Ritual" so for me that was a no brainer. What else but a cup of coffee and catching up on the news, something I have done every morning for most of my life. To be honest, I haven't actually read a newspaper for several years. I subscribe to a news feed on my iPad that i read every morning but for the purposes of this challenge I went out first thing this morning and bought a newspaper reasoning that it would look better in the photo. I was at the store 20 minutes after it opened and bought the last copy. The cashier told me they only get 3 copies in every morning and often fail to sell them all. Times have changed.