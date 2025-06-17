Previous
Morning Ritual by cdcook48
Morning Ritual

52Frames challenge this week is "Daily Ritual" so for me that was a no brainer. What else but a cup of coffee and catching up on the news, something I have done every morning for most of my life. To be honest, I haven't actually read a newspaper for several years. I subscribe to a news feed on my iPad that i read every morning but for the purposes of this challenge I went out first thing this morning and bought a newspaper reasoning that it would look better in the photo. I was at the store 20 minutes after it opened and bought the last copy. The cashier told me they only get 3 copies in every morning and often fail to sell them all. Times have changed.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and narrative. Amazing how what used to be the norm has changed. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, we still had our newspaper delivered, but now we do what I suppose millions of others do too.
June 18th, 2025  
