Throw to First

I haven't been very active on 365 recently, my apologies. But I have been busy shooting. My youngest son plays in an adult slo-pitch league and his team was in a tournament recently. I went to shoot a couple of their games which resulted in hundreds of images to cull and process. It is a time consuming chore but I enjoy doing it and the team likes getting the action shots. This shot is the third baseman throwing to first base after fielding the ball.