Georgia O'Keefe's Tractor.

Just being silly. I took this shot of a 1950 John Deere tractor the other day mainly because I was intrigued by the gears bolted on to the front for no apparent reason. It wasn't much of a shot but I started playing around with it in Topaz Studio, a program that has been sitting idle on my computer for a number of years. One of the modules is Impression which has a number of presets that purport to mimic the style of famous painters. Remembering that the artist challenge a month or so ago on 365 asked members to produce an image inspired by Georgia O'Keefe I used the O'Keefe filter on my tractor just for fun. No idea why she would ever have painted a tractor, but if she had maybe it would have looked something like this. At any rate, it looks better than my original photo.