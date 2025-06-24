Sign up
Photo 1486
Milk
52Frames challenge this week is Fluid. Shot against a black background so that the white jug and the milk would stand out. Holding the jug by the bottom I poured the milk into the glass then in Photoshop used the remove tool to eliminate my hand.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
2001
photos
173
followers
96
following
407% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd June 2025 3:36pm
Tags
milk
,
52frames
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
perfect execution!
June 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well done, what would we do without PS ;-)
June 25th, 2025
