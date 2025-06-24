Previous
Milk by cdcook48
Photo 1486

Milk

52Frames challenge this week is Fluid. Shot against a black background so that the white jug and the milk would stand out. Holding the jug by the bottom I poured the milk into the glass then in Photoshop used the remove tool to eliminate my hand.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
perfect execution!
June 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well done, what would we do without PS ;-)
June 25th, 2025  
