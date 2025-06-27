Previous
Ford Grove by cdcook48
Photo 1489

Ford Grove

This is a public art installation by Douglas Taylor located at a strip mall in Richmond. From the artist statement:
"Ford Grove addresses the historic erosion of farmland over the past decades...This Ford pickup was at one time working in those fields! This metaphor of the machine being invaded by nature also offers speculations on the future of unfettered development. Indeed, it is only a matter of years before the trees have their way with this vehicle."

Ironically, the work was commissioned by Suncor Development Corp., who built the mall.
Beverley ace
Interesting to read… great capture too
June 28th, 2025  
