Harvester Cab

This was taken yesterday at Nottingham Farm which lies south of the Fraser River from where I live in Richmond. It is the interior of a cab which was originally part of a combine harvester which worked the farm. As I was shooting it the owner of the farm approached, that’s him you see through the window of the cab, and we started talking. He was a most interesting fellow and he filled me in on the history of the area some of which I knew but most of which was news to me. His family had established the farm in 1874 and has owned and farmed the land ever since. He is too old to work the farm now so it is leased out and is up for sale. I took his portrait, with his permission, and will post it tomorrow.