This gentleman is Warren Nottingham, who owns Nottingham Farm. I met him when I was shooting the remnants of a combine harvester sitting on his property just off the road, pictures of which I posted yesterday. He came out to see what I was doing and we ended up in conversation for about 20 minutes. It would have been longer but I was meeting my brother for lunch and had to leave. Before I left I asked him if I could take his portrait and he agreed that I might.