Go Pacers, Go!

Last weekend my granddaughters softball team, the Richmond Pacers, played in a season ending tournament. They played hard and they played well, losing the Bronze Medal game and finishing 4th out of 16 teams. They have a lot to be proud of as all the girls made great improvements in their game over the course of the season. I enjoyed watching them, and shooting many of their games, and look forward to next season. In the collage my granddaughter is #13.