Kings Links by the Sea

A relaxing round of golf with my brother-in-law. Kings Links by the Sea is exactly what it claims to be. A links style course by the ocean. Flat and treeless, tough gorse lining the fairways, many bunkers and the wind off the ocean is almost always a factor. About the only thing missing during our round was rain. As the Scots like to say “Nae wind, nae rain, nae golf.”