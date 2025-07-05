Alysha & Seamus

Previous
My youngest son and his partner are currently in Scotland attending a wedding and they sent us this cell phone photo taken of them at the wedding dinner. Obviously I did not take the photo but I did do some extensive editing to clean it up. The original included a messy table with dinner plates, wine glasses and a wine bottle as well as the arms of the people seated beside them. With some judicious cropping, the use of generative AI and some subtle colour correcting and face relighting I managed to eliminate all the distractions and wind up with a lovely portrait of one of my favourite couples. I do love the abilities of modern software.
