Lone sailboat

My wife and I are on our way to Parksville on Vancouver Island to join our oldest son and his family for a little vacation time. I will likely be mostly absent from 365 as family time takes precedence. Whilst riding the ferry over I glanced out the window and saw this sailboat so captured a quick shot with my phone. I edited it on my phone using Lightroom for mobile and am posting it without having seen it on a larger screen. I hope it’s ok.