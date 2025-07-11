Previous
For sale cheap. Needs some work. by cdcook48
Photo 1500

For sale cheap. Needs some work.

For the six word story challenge
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Babs ace
A lick of paint and it will be as good as new before you know it.
July 22nd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Haha! Good one.
July 22nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lol, fabulous find
July 22nd, 2025  
