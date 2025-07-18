Previous
Tony's Barber Shop by cdcook48
Tony's Barber Shop

I'm back from my vacation and although I wasn't active on 365 while I was away I did take some photographs and will post a few over the next several days. I spotted Tony's Barber Shop while strolling around the village of Qualicum Beach
Chris Cook

