Tony's Barber Shop
I'm back from my vacation and although I wasn't active on 365 while I was away I did take some photographs and will post a few over the next several days. I spotted Tony's Barber Shop while strolling around the village of Qualicum Beach
18th July 2025
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
15th July 2025 4:25pm
street_photography
,
barber_shop
