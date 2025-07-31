Gulf of Georgia Cannery

Yesterday's post showed a closeup of part of the machinery used to can salmon at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery in Steveston, BC. The cannery opened in 1894 and was one of the largest canneries in BC, canning millions of salmon each year, at first manually then with rows of high speed machinery. The plant ceased operations in 1930 but when war broke out in 1939 it resumed operations canning herring which became a major source of protein for allied soldiers. Post war it continued canning herring until the industry was crippled by overfishing. By the 1970's it was serving as a net shed for the fishing fleet. The federal government purchased the property in 1979 and transferred it to Parks Canada who, in conjunction with the Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society turned it into a museum which was opened to the public in 1994. My collage shows the various stages from fish boat to canned product. In case you were wondering, none of the fish is real. It’s all plastic.