Watercolour Artist by cdcook48
Photo 1514

Watercolour Artist

This artist was sitting in the sunshine painting a Steveston street scene the other day. When I see an artist creating like this I feel a twinge of jealousy, I have no talent for painting or drawing. It seems like such a cool and relaxing pastime.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
