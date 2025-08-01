Sign up
Photo 1514
Watercolour Artist
This artist was sitting in the sunshine painting a Steveston street scene the other day. When I see an artist creating like this I feel a twinge of jealousy, I have no talent for painting or drawing. It seems like such a cool and relaxing pastime.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th July 2025 2:05pm
Tags
artist
painter
