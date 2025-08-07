Sign up
Previous
Photo 1517
Clouds
For the 52 week challenge, Simplicity
Also for the song title challenge.
(I've looked at clouds) From Both Sides Now.
Joni Mitchell
https://youtu.be/Pbn6a0AFfnM?si=nZrvaL-kqn8YQqbN
And in case you care, the bird is not AI
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
3
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
2038
photos
176
followers
96
following
415% complete
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1511
1512
501
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th August 2025 1:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
songtitle-118
,
https://youtu.be/pbn6a0affnm?si=nzrval-kqn8yqqbn
eDorre
ace
Love the simplicity
August 8th, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 8th, 2025
moni kozi
Nice simple composition
August 8th, 2025
