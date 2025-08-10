Previous
Sunflower by cdcook48
The 52Frames challenge this week is "Macro" with an optional added challenge of using focus stacking. I dug out my rarely used focus rail for this and used it to take 12 images which were then stacked and blended in photoshop.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Chris Cook

Brian ace
Kudos to you. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful frame filler and details.
August 11th, 2025  
