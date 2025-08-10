Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1519
Sunflower
The 52Frames challenge this week is "Macro" with an optional added challenge of using focus stacking. I dug out my rarely used focus rail for this and used it to take 12 images which were then stacked and blended in photoshop.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
2040
photos
176
followers
96
following
416% complete
View this month »
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
Latest from all albums
501
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
9th August 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
sunflower
,
focus-stack
,
52frames
Brian
ace
Kudos to you. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful frame filler and details.
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close