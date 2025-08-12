Sign up
Photo 1521
Steveston Coffee
I haven't been out shooting regularly lately so this is from a couple of weeks ago. Originally a reject, probably should've stayed that way. Just trying to fill some gaps in my calendar.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
28th July 2025 2:07pm
Diana
A lovely street scene and beautiful light, so many people out and about.
August 13th, 2025
