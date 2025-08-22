Previous
Sour Milk Sea by cdcook48
Photo 1528

Sour Milk Sea

Long exposure b&w shots of the sea often remind me of milk. Which reminds me of a Beatles song. Which reminds me to enter the song title challenge.

Sour Milk Sea by The Beatles.
https://youtu.be/3WHy8z-jY7Y?si=dSovnVVMFiHYu7sG
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year.
