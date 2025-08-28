Previous
Water #10 Vertical by cdcook48
Photo 1534

Water #10 Vertical

Water #10 Vertical is a public art installation in Richmond, where I live. I have no idea what happened to water 1 thru 9, perhaps they evaporated:-) Anyway, 52Frames theme this week is reflections and I thought of this sculpture as an approach to the challenge. Its surface is polished steel so naturally it reflects, in a rather distorted way, its surroundings. This angle is not the best to show the form of the sculpture but I chose it because I love the way the sun appears to be sucked into the vortex of the clouds. Because it is reflecting the sky around it, the top of the sculpture doesn't really stand out as much as I would like but I do like that sky. (bob)
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing find and capture!
August 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
An interesting sculpture
August 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fascinating design
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact