Water #10 Vertical

Water #10 Vertical is a public art installation in Richmond, where I live. I have no idea what happened to water 1 thru 9, perhaps they evaporated:-) Anyway, 52Frames theme this week is reflections and I thought of this sculpture as an approach to the challenge. Its surface is polished steel so naturally it reflects, in a rather distorted way, its surroundings. This angle is not the best to show the form of the sculpture but I chose it because I love the way the sun appears to be sucked into the vortex of the clouds. Because it is reflecting the sky around it, the top of the sculpture doesn't really stand out as much as I would like but I do like that sky. (bob)