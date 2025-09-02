Sign up
Previous
Photo 1538
Rose
I found this red rose poking through a picket fence. The Velvia film simulation in my Fujifilm camera produced a perfect shade of red. If I wasn't for sooc I would clone out that little distracting bit of red on the left. For NF-SOOC day 2.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51189/nf-sooc-2025
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
4
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
2065
photos
175
followers
96
following
421% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
2nd September 2025 9:21am
Tags
nf-sooc-2025
gloria jones
ace
Great, sweet find and capture
September 3rd, 2025
moni kozi
Lovely composition
September 3rd, 2025
eDorre
ace
Love this!
September 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture.
September 3rd, 2025
