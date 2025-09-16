Sign up
Photo 1545
Fendi
For SOOC day 16. This was taken several days ago in Toronto's Distillery District. I have been away so there is a big gap in my calendar but I have decided not to try and backfill. I'll just move on
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
2076
photos
173
followers
94
following
423% complete
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1540
508
1541
1542
1543
1544
23
1545
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th September 2025 1:29pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2025
eDorre
ace
Cool scene well captured
September 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this, what a wonderful find and capture! Is there a boutique across the road, so unusual to see the chairs just standing around.
September 17th, 2025
