The Audience

For NF-SOOC day 18. This sculpture by Canadian artist Michael Snow adorns the outside of Rogers Centre, the baseball stadium that is home to the Toronto Blue Jays. My wife and I were there last week attending several games. I found it a little ironic that the fellow on the lower level of the sculpture is holding what appears to be an SLR (the stadium was built in 1989 - pre digital) but that would now be considered a "professional camera" and would not be allowed in. Nothing with interchangeable lenses. I had to make do with my phone at the games.