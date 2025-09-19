Previous
Finn Slough by cdcook48
Photo 1548

Finn Slough

For nf-sooc day 19. Back to using the Fuji and the marvelous Acros b&w film simulation.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Love this in mono, really shows off the old homes on stilts (I had to look up Finn Slough - sounds like a pretty historic place)
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact