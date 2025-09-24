Alleyway Art.

I have been too busy the last couple of days to get out and shoot so I have looked back over the photos I took in Toronto a couple of weeks ago to see if I had something I could use for NF-Sooc. The Kensington Market district was a favorite; so colourful and vibrant with many cool shops and restaurants. This image was taken in an alleyway and was actually shot at 20mm so I'm cheating a bit here but hardly any of the shots I took on my trip were at 50mm. At least it's sooc, I resisted the temptation to take out the red traffic cone and straighten the verticles.