Take a Seat, Day 2 - Escape From the Office

I spotted this office chair sitting by the side of the road near a freeway overpass while driving to the hardware store. I made a (safe) U-turn and went back to shoot it. No idea why someone would leave what looks to be a perfectly good chair by the side of the road but there it was. A nice addition to my project. I already have a perfectly good office chair so I left it where it was. If I'd had a tripod with me I would have shot at a slow shutter speed to blur the cars but since I didn't I added the blur in Photoshop. Good thing September Sooc is behind us.