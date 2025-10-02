Previous
Take a Seat, Day 2 - Escape From the Office by cdcook48
Photo 1560

Take a Seat, Day 2 - Escape From the Office

I spotted this office chair sitting by the side of the road near a freeway overpass while driving to the hardware store. I made a (safe) U-turn and went back to shoot it. No idea why someone would leave what looks to be a perfectly good chair by the side of the road but there it was. A nice addition to my project. I already have a perfectly good office chair so I left it where it was. If I'd had a tripod with me I would have shot at a slow shutter speed to blur the cars but since I didn't I added the blur in Photoshop. Good thing September Sooc is behind us.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot! That chair seems to be in pretty good shape, there is even a spoon! How clever to add the blur in post processing, I would not know how to do it.
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact