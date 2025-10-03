Previous
Take a Seat, Day 3. Table for Four by cdcook48
Photo 1561

Take a Seat, Day 3. Table for Four

A bit damp, but it has a nice view of the harbour.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Lovely view!
October 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Seems to be raining the world over today!
October 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
It must be fabulous on a sunny day!
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact