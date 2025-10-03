Sign up
Previous
Photo 1561
Take a Seat, Day 3. Table for Four
A bit damp, but it has a nice view of the harbour.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
3
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth...
2101
photos
172
followers
93
following
Tags
take-a-seat
eDorre
ace
Lovely view!
October 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Seems to be raining the world over today!
October 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
It must be fabulous on a sunny day!
October 4th, 2025
