Photo 1562
Take a Seat, Day 4 - Table for Two
The flowers are past it though.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth...
moni kozi
Lovely view
October 5th, 2025
judith deacon
I love the simplicity of this shot, I know you're on the other side of Canada but it's very "French".
October 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of this lovely, inviting setting
October 5th, 2025
