Previous
Take s Seat, day 5 - Steveston Tram by cdcook48
Photo 1563

Take s Seat, day 5 - Steveston Tram

Interior of Steveston tram #1220, which ran on the interurban line from Steveston into downtown Vancouver from 1908 until service was ceased in 1958. It has been fully restored and is on display in Steveston.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat interior shot
October 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Perfect capture and symmetry! It looks so elegant and has beautiful lighting.
October 6th, 2025  
judith deacon
I'm sure it wasn't that comfortable but it looks very luxurious!
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact