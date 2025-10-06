Sign up
Photo 1564
Take a Seat, Day 6 - The Driver's Seat
This is the stool used by the tram driver of yesterday's post of #1220
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th October 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
take-a-seat
eDorre
ace
Knew this was you. Neat seat
October 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
It sure was well used, lovely shot with so much to see.
October 7th, 2025
