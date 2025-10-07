Sign up
Previous
Photo 1565
Take a Seat, Day7 - Your Table is Ready...
...your server will be with you shortly.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2106
photos
173
followers
93
following
428% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th September 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
take-a-seat
Diana
ace
so many wonderful photo ops there. I wish I knew what was on the menu ;-)
October 8th, 2025
Diane
ace
Great in monotone.
October 8th, 2025
