Take a Seat, Day 8 - Sidewalk Chairs by cdcook48
Take a Seat, Day 8 - Sidewalk Chairs

In case you want to sit and watch the leaves change colour. I spotted these on the sidewalk when visiting my niece in Vancouver. I shot them using portrait mode on my iPhone so as to blur the background. It works amazingly well.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
October 9th, 2025  
