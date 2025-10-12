Sign up
Photo 1570
HAPPY THANKSGIVING
To my fellow Canadians 🇨🇦
And Go Jays Go!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Tags
pumpkins
,
thanksgiving
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍
October 12th, 2025
Kathy
I wonder if these colorful pumpkins are edible. And if so, are they good.
October 12th, 2025
