Take a Seat, Day15 - Drivers Seat by cdcook48
Photo 1573

Take a Seat, Day15 - Drivers Seat

Not much left inside this old boat, but at least there is still a seat.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
430% complete

Diana ace
Stunning capture of these great old textures and tones, wonderful light too.
October 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat interior shot
October 16th, 2025  
