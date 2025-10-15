Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1573
Take a Seat, Day15 - Drivers Seat
Not much left inside this old boat, but at least there is still a seat.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2119
photos
174
followers
93
following
430% complete
View this month »
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
Latest from all albums
520
1570
1571
521
522
1572
523
1573
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th October 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
take-a-seat
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of these great old textures and tones, wonderful light too.
October 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat interior shot
October 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close