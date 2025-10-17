Sign up
Photo 1575
Take a Seat, Day 17 - Sorry, This seat is taken
Spotted outside an antique store.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
3
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Tags
take-a-seat
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shot, did you put Pooh there ;-)
October 18th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
@ludwigsdiana
No, he was already there. He was for sale.
October 18th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Delightful :)
October 18th, 2025
