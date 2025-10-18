Sign up
Photo 1576
Take a Seat, Day 19 - High Chair
Probably put out by someone who no longer needs it hoping someone who can use it will take it away. So literally; take a seat
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Chris Cook
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Photo Details
Tags
take-a-seat
Babs
ace
Looks like a bargain for someone to pick up.
October 19th, 2025
