Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1577
Take a Seat, Day 19 - 1st Tee
Country Meadows Golf Course
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2124
photos
175
followers
93
following
432% complete
View this month »
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Latest from all albums
1572
523
1573
1574
524
1575
1576
1577
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
19th October 2025 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
take-a-seat
Brian
ace
Love the POV
October 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great storytelling capture - perfect weather for a round
October 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close