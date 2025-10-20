Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1578
Take a Seat, Day 20 - Meditation Garden
There is a Buddhist temple not far from where I live so I took a stroll around their grounds today. I'm not sure if this is actually a meditation garden or not but it sure looks like it would be a nice place to meditate.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2125
photos
175
followers
93
following
432% complete
View this month »
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
Latest from all albums
523
1573
1574
524
1575
1576
1577
1578
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th October 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
take-a-seat
Diane
ace
Lovely garden!
October 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
I would love to just sit there and enjoy the peacefulness and beauty!
October 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close