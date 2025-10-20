Previous
Photo 1578

Take a Seat, Day 20 - Meditation Garden

There is a Buddhist temple not far from where I live so I took a stroll around their grounds today. I'm not sure if this is actually a meditation garden or not but it sure looks like it would be a nice place to meditate.
20th October 2025

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Diane ace
Lovely garden!
October 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
I would love to just sit there and enjoy the peacefulness and beauty!
October 21st, 2025  
