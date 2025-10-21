Sign up
Previous
Photo 1579
Take a Seat, Day 21 - Hard at Work.
This fellow was so busy making notes that he didn't even notice me taking his photo. (I use a silent shutter when taking street shots). I featured this table and chairs earlier this month but from a different angle and the chairs were empty.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Tags
street_photography
,
take-a-seat
Jennifer Eurell
ace
A study in concentration.
October 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
An interesting candid shot
October 22nd, 2025
