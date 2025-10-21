Previous
Take a Seat, Day 21 - Hard at Work. by cdcook48
Photo 1579

Take a Seat, Day 21 - Hard at Work.

This fellow was so busy making notes that he didn't even notice me taking his photo. (I use a silent shutter when taking street shots). I featured this table and chairs earlier this month but from a different angle and the chairs were empty.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Jennifer Eurell ace
A study in concentration.
October 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
An interesting candid shot
October 22nd, 2025  
